Co-founder of No Tolls CT to manage Stefanowski campaign

Bob Stefanowski has hired Patrick Sasser, the Stamford firefighter who organized the successful campaign against proposed tolls on Connecticut highways, as the campaign manager for his gubernatorial campaign.

According to a CTNewsJunkie.com report, Sasser replaced Dan Carter, a former state representative who has taken a job with the Connecticut Republican Party. Sasser gained public notice in 2019 as the co-founder and face of the No Tolls CT grass roots movement that successfully kiboshed Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposal to install highway tolls, which was a reversal of a campaign pledge he made in the 2018 election.

“A big focus of mine is going to be the ground game, getting boots on ground, activating volunteers and making sure that people are all working towards a common goal of making change in Connecticut,” Sasser said. “Something I’ve been saying even since the toll fight is we need to save our state and I certainly believe the way to do that is to change the leadership.”

Sasser added he will continue to work as a firefighter while managing Stefanowski’s campaign.

Photo courtesy of Patrick Sasser’s Twitter channel