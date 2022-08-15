Westport’s Sterling Investment Partners promotes Dan Yu to principal

Sterling Investment Partners, a Westport-based leading middle market private equity firm investing in distribution and business services companies, has promoted Dan to principal on the investment team.

Yu originally joined Sterling in 2013 as an associate and was a vice president prior to his promotion. Prior to joining Sterling, Dan held positions at Corinthian Capital and the M&A Investment Banking Group at Wells Fargo Securities.

Yu holds an M.B.A. from Columbia University and a B.S. in finance from Wake Forest University.