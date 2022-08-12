Norwalk’s Emcor Group acquires Gaston Electrical

Norwalk-headquartered Emcor Group Inc., a provider of mechanical and electrical construction and building services, has acquired Gaston Electrical Co. LLC, a full-service electrical construction contractor headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1934, Gaston serves the Greater Boston area in a wide variety of projects, including hospitals, laboratories, and life sciences facilities as well as data centers, universities, sports arenas, large-scale residential, and commercial office buildings. The company is estimating approximately $140 million in 2022 revenues and remaining unsatisfied performance obligations of approximately $120 million.

“We are pleased to expand our footprint in the Northeast with the addition of the Gaston team,” said Dan Fitzgibbons, president and CEO of Emcor’s electrical construction services segment. “This group brings important capability and expertise in servicing many of Emcor’s core end markets, including life sciences facilities and data centers. With one of the most experienced executive and field management teams in the electrical construction industry, Gaston will further broaden and enhance the service offerings Emcor provides to its customers in the Greater Boston area.”