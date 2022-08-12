Nina Reinhardt named communications chief at RXO

Greenwich-based XPO Logistics Inc. has hired Nina Reinhardt to become chief communications officer of RXO, the planned spin-off of XPO’s brokered transportation platform.

Reinhardt will also join XPO as chief communications officer of the North American transportation division, effective immediately, and will lead RXO’s communications organization when the separation is complete. She reports to Drew Wilkerson, who will become CEO of RXO and currently serves as XPO’s president of transportation – North America.

Reinhardt joins the company after an 18-year tenure at Honeywell, where she was most recently vice president for external communications and public affairs, serving as chief company spokesperson and leading a global team covering all Honeywell business units and regions.