Home Fairfield Nina Reinhardt named communications chief at RXO

Nina Reinhardt named communications chief at RXO

By
Phil Hall
-

Greenwich-based XPO Logistics Inc. has hired Nina Reinhardt to become chief communications officer of RXO, the planned spin-off of XPO’s brokered transportation platform.

Reinhardt will also join XPO as chief communications officer of the North American transportation division, effective immediately, and will lead RXO’s communications organization when the separation is complete. She reports to Drew Wilkerson, who will become CEO of RXO and currently serves as XPO’s president of transportation – North America.

Reinhardt joins the company after an 18-year tenure at Honeywell, where she was most recently vice president for external communications and public affairs, serving as chief company spokesperson and leading a global team covering all Honeywell business units and regions.

Previous articleNew chief technology officer at FactSet
Next articleNorwalk’s Emcor Group acquires Gaston Electrical
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here