Home Fairfield New chief technology officer at FactSet

New chief technology officer at FactSet

By
Phil Hall
-

Norwalk-headquartered FactSet has announced the appointment of Kate Stepp as chief technology officer, effective Sept. 1.

Stepp joined FactSet in 2008 and is currently senior director of product management within FactSet’s Research and Advisory workflow solutions business. Prior to this role, she was senior director of engineering within FactSet’s Research workflow solutions business. Stepp, who will report directly to FactSet CEO Phil Snow, will succeed Gene Fernandez, who will continue with FactSet through November to ensure a smooth transition.

“The role of CTO and the Technology organization are critically important to the success of FactSet and our clients,” said Snow. “Kate is an inspiring leader and collaborator. I am confident that under her leadership, FactSet will continue our focus on innovation and commitment to delivering our clients the best content and workflow solutions.”

Previous articleImmersive Harry Potter-inspired light trail coming to Yorktown Heights this fall
Next articleNina Reinhardt named communications chief at RXO
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here