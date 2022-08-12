New chief technology officer at FactSet

Norwalk-headquartered FactSet has announced the appointment of Kate Stepp as chief technology officer, effective Sept. 1.

Stepp joined FactSet in 2008 and is currently senior director of product management within FactSet’s Research and Advisory workflow solutions business. Prior to this role, she was senior director of engineering within FactSet’s Research workflow solutions business. Stepp, who will report directly to FactSet CEO Phil Snow, will succeed Gene Fernandez, who will continue with FactSet through November to ensure a smooth transition.

“The role of CTO and the Technology organization are critically important to the success of FactSet and our clients,” said Snow. “Kate is an inspiring leader and collaborator. I am confident that under her leadership, FactSet will continue our focus on innovation and commitment to delivering our clients the best content and workflow solutions.”