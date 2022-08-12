Immersive Harry Potter-inspired light trail coming to Yorktown Heights this fall

A slice of Hogwarts is coming to the Hudson Valley with the arrival of “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights beginning Oct. 22.

The immersive presentation will feature an outdoor light trail inspired by the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, with Forbidden Forest denizens including Hippogriffs and Nifﬂers. The presentation will also include a themed village offering food, beverages and retailing.

“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” was created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment in partnership with the entertainment discovery platform Fever, the theatrical designers and experiential creators Thinkwell, and the experience design and delivery agency Unify. Tickets will be available for purchase online beginning Aug. 18 and will priced at $25 for children and $36 for adults.