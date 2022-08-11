Brunching at Goosefeather – and serving up WAG restaurant news

Brunch is back on weekends at Goosefeather in Tarrytown, and we recently savored it on a hot, humid Saturday.

We tried the zesty Eight Treasure Spice Gem Salad with Parmigiano, the hearty Goosefeather Double Cheeseburger and the Kung Pao Chicken and Mochi Waffles. The last is a modern Chinese variation on the Southern chicken and waffles dish in which the spicy kung pao coating pairs nicely with the cakey, syrupy waffles. It’s a good dish for two, as the couple next to us discovered. We were glad we still had a smidge of room for the fab Goosefeather Sundae, with its custardy vanilla gelato – perfect for an August afternoon.

For more, visit goosefeatherny.com.