Home Economy Local gas prices remain elevated as national average slips below $4 per...

Local gas prices remain elevated as national average slips below $4 per gallon

By
Phil Hall
-

Earlier this morning, AAA announced the national average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.99. This marks the first time since March that gas dipped below the $4 a gallon level. However, regional gas prices remain above the national average.

In Connecticut, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $4.15. Fairfield County had the highest prices within the state, averaging $4.31.

Across the state border, New York’s average price of a gallon of regular gas was $4.38. Regionally, Westchester had the highest prices with a $4.49 per gallon average, followed by Putnam County at $4.48 and Dutchess County at $4.47. The lowest average price in the Hudson Valley market was Ulster County at $4.23.

Previous articleDeveloper proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here