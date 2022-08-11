Local gas prices remain elevated as national average slips below $4 per gallon

Earlier this morning, AAA announced the national average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.99. This marks the first time since March that gas dipped below the $4 a gallon level. However, regional gas prices remain above the national average.

In Connecticut, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $4.15. Fairfield County had the highest prices within the state, averaging $4.31.

Across the state border, New York’s average price of a gallon of regular gas was $4.38. Regionally, Westchester had the highest prices with a $4.49 per gallon average, followed by Putnam County at $4.48 and Dutchess County at $4.47. The lowest average price in the Hudson Valley market was Ulster County at $4.23.