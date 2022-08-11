Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing

A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors.

AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.

“The vacant site, just like numerous vacant or partially occupied office parks in our region, is in need of repurposing in the face of a very weak office market,” said Mark Weingarten, the developers’ attorney. “This type of repurposing is happening throughout our county.”

One cluster is the ownership townhomes and the other is apartment buildings of various sizes. A clubhouse and other amenities would sit between the two clusters and serve as the center of the complex.

The developer needs a zoning change from the Town Board to proceed with the project, as residential uses are not currently allowed.

Photo: Artist rendering of the proposed residential complex