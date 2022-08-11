Home Fairfield Partnership to give people with disabilities access to experimental medications

Partnership to give people with disabilities access to experimental medications

By
Phil Hall
Disability Solutions, a Bethel-based division of Chappaqua-headquartered Ability Beyond, has entered into a joint initiative with Bristol Myers Squibb to launch Disability Diversity in Clinical Trials.

According to Disability Solution, the collaboration will examine ways to improve access, engagement, enrollment and participation of people with disabilities in clinical drug trials. Current common clinical trial practices exclude up to one-fourth of the U.S. population based on disability status.

“For too long, those with disabilities have been excluded from clinical drug trials,” said Jane Davis, CEO of Ability Beyond, who noted the new partnership will “examine ways that more people with disabilities can be given access to research and life-saving medications. Through this collaboration, we can have a positive impact on the national health care system for those with disabilities.”

“The long-term goal of the program is to develop and pilot trials that are accessible to the widest variety of patients,” said Samit Hirawat, chief marketing officer at Bristol Myers Squibb, adding this partnership will help to “create a more inclusive society and improve the lives of people with disabilities.”

Phil Hall
