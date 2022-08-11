Home Fairfield Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield

Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield.

The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.

Crumbl Cookies opened its first store in Logan, Utah, in 2017 and now has more than 300 locations in 36 states. It operates a store in Danbury plus two additional Connecticut sites in North Haven and Manchester; its New York presence is limited to two stores in upstate New York.

