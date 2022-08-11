Home Hudson Valley Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival

Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut.

The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This is a nice addition to our portfolio,” said Dan Petrelle, chief operating officer of Splash. “We plan to convert the site to an express wash with the addition of free self-service vacuums, pay gates and substantial equipment upgrades. This mirrors Splash’s strategy in the White Plains market, which has worked very well, where the chain operates two full-service sites and one express wash providing a comprehensive offering covering all wash needs of the customer base.”

