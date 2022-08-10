Wilton office condominium property to become residential apartments

Greenwich Realty Development LLC has purchased the office condominium property 12 Godfrey Place in Wilton for $2.5 million, with the plans of turning it into a residential apartment development.

The 10,871-square-foot property is located on 0.625 acres. Three separate entities owned the condominiums in the building, and the transaction was coordinated by Eva Kornreich, vice president with Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC.

“Kornreich brought the owners together to offer the entire property for sale as a development opportunity,” said Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial.