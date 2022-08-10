Regional mental health groups plan merger

The Mental Health Association of Rockland and The Mental Health Association of Westchester have announced plans to merge.

Upon state approval of the merger, the new organization will serve more than 15,000 people across the region through a wide array of integrated services including therapy, care management, peer services, employment services, residential services, medication management and substance use recovery, along with educational opportunities and advocacy efforts. Services will continue uninterrupted as the agencies work to complete the merger.

The organizations did not announce the new name and executive team for the merged entity.

“This merger will expand opportunities for quality mental health care in our communities,” said Stephanie Madison, president and CEO of The Mental Health Association of Rockland. “Our agencies share a long-standing commitment to providing person-centered services and supports that help clients achieve their goals. These services are needed now more than ever, and together, we proudly bring nearly 150 years of experience to the table to serve the larger community.”

“By joining forces, we will be able to increase the ability and agility with which we deliver and create new services, ultimately helping more individuals strengthen their resilience and find hope on their journey,” said Charlotte Östman, CEO of The Mental Health Association of Westchester.