Daniel Bonnet named chief program officer at Port Chester’s Carver Center

The Carver Center, a Port Chester-based community-focused nonprofit, has hired Daniel Bonnet as chief program officer.

Bonnet most recently served as the regional director of community action centers and employment and training for WestCOP. Prior to that, he was the director of the New

Rochelle Community Action Partnership and served as the deputy executive director of The Guidance Center of Westchester in Mount Vernon. For his work in the nonprofit sector, he has received several awards including the 2016 Milli Award from the Westchester County Business Journal and the 2020 Westchester County Youth Bureau Rosemarie Siragusa Youth Service Achievement Award.

“Daniel has true passion for the work we do and the experience to make our programs even stronger than they are already,” said Carver Center CEO Anne Bradner. “In this critical role on the Carver team, we are excited about him bringing his forward-thinking and leadership to Carver.”