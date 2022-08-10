Survey: 4 in 10 Americans back to a ‘normal’ pre-Covid life

Four in 10 Americans have returned to “normal” pre-pandemic, according to a new survey conducted by the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center.

In a nationwide poll of 1,580 adults conducted from July 12-18, 41% said they were back to their pre-pandemic lives and 36% expected to return to “normal” lives in the near-future. But 23% stated they will “never” return to a pre-pandemic way of life.

As for Covid itself, 54% of respondents said they either had the virus or were “pretty sure they had it” in the months since early April 2022, with another 54% saying they knew someone who died from Covid. However, the same percentage said they rarely or never wear a mask inside when among people who are not part of their household, and 59% said they were not worried that their own health will be seriously affected from getting Covid, while 39% are worried.

The survey also found 78% of respondents reporting they were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with 77% having a booster shot.

“After more than two years of experience with Covid-19 and its effects, the public is largely aware of the nature and risks of infection,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center. “A consistent percentage does not believe a pre-Covid normal will ever be restored. But a growing number have returned to their pre-Covid life. One can only hope that those in each group have accurately calculated the risks and benefits that their decision entails.”