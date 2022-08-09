Home Arts & Leisure Storm King Art Center to undergo $45M upgrade

Storm King Art Center to undergo $45M upgrade

Phil Hall
The Storm King Art Center in New Windsor will undergo a $45 million transformative renovation this autumn.

According to a report in The Art Newspaper, the 500-acre sculpture park upstate New York is seeking to update its visitor experience – 222,000 people visited last year – and environmental biodiversity. Several prominent architecture and landscape design firms will be involved in the project, including the Dublin-based firm Heneghan Peng Architects, the New York-based WXY Architecture and Urban Design, and the landscape architecture firm Reed Hilderbrand, which is based in New Haven and in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Among the projects being planned is the construction of a 7,200-square-foot facility devoted to conservation, fabrication and maintenance, along with the consolidation of the center’s parking lots into a single 580-space lot and the planting of more than 600 trees.

“The advent of social media and our growing programming and exhibitions has all contributed to Storm King having more fans and friends,” said Storm King President John P. Stern tells The Art Newspaper. “We already have this unmatched collection and beautiful landscape in the heart of the Hudson Highlands, so this project was about considering how we could somehow make the experience even better for our visitors.”

Phil Hall
