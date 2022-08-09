Lamont announces $30M in grants to Covid-impacted hospitality businesses

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the state will allocate $30 million in grants to more than 1,700 hospitality sector businesses that suffered financial losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, businesses in this sector can anticipate receiving checks from the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services that range in amounts from $7,500 to $49,999. Funding for the grants, which is known as the Connecticut Hospitality Industry Support Program and is being overseen by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and was approved as part of the recently signed state budget bill; the program is financed with federal funds the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“So many locally-owned small businesses in the hospitality sector are continuing to recover from the pandemic, and any bit of relief that can be provided will help support them and their workers,” Lamont said. “These funds are being sent directly to employers to accelerate their continued growth and can be used as they best determine to help mitigate any financial losses stemming from the pandemic.”