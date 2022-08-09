Angry Orchard debuts Hardcore 8% ABV cider line

Angry Orchard, the Walden-based cider maker, has introduced Angry Orchard Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple Imperial Hard Cider.

According to the company, the new beverage is its first nationally available 8% ABV cider and is made traditional bittersweet cider apples and blended with dark cherry juice from concentrate. The product will be available in six-pack 12-oz cans and will also be a featured flavor in the Angry Orchard Fall Haul Variety Packs that will be released this fall.

“Through the years, Angry Orchard has been synonymous with offering deliciously bold ciders that feature real fruit,” said Kelli McCusker, head of marketing for Angry Orchard. “As drinkers shop the increasingly crowded alcohol space, they’re looking for offerings that deliver on flavor, ingredients and ABV to provide more value. Combining Angry Orchard’s equity in real fruit with a higher ABV in our new Hardcore wins that shopper equation – while giving drinkers a new way to transport them to their ‘happy place’ that much faster.”