The pandemic brings changes to the home

The pandemic has fueled so many changes in our lives. How we work, live, purchase and socialize have been upended with a lot of movement still happening. During the pandemic, many of us looked around and decided we had too much space or not enough space. In many instances, the space was not conducive to the new lifestyles we were living and working in. This caused us to reevaluate how we were living and how we wanted to live, resulting in a tremendous shift in many industries. Indeed, the interior design industry has been turned on its head.

We tend to be creatures of habit and procrastination. Suddenly staying “home” gave us the chance to look around and see that the furniture was worn out, the house needed painting and the mail and magazines were piled up and not put away. We wanted to make our spaces fresh, personalized and comfortable. Personalization has been the key word in my work since the inception of my interior design studio many years ago. Personalization has taken on new meaning for my clients now, too. They’re looking for styles and colors that reflect their personalities. I am so welcoming this change.

Current features most clients are looking for in their home design are delineated spaces. Open concept is taking a back seat to more traditionally laid-out rooms. Clients are also looking for spaces that can be used in more than one way. An example of this would be a New York City apartment that has a second bedroom. This space is now often used as an office, guest bedroom and/ or dining room. How do you achieve getting all of that in one room? A desk, pull-out sofa and dining table can often make this room into a multiuse room. Another example would be to take over an entry foyer. Some foyers in an apartment are large enough for a small center table that can double as a dining table. Or line the foyer with built-in bookshelves for a mini library. Add a desk and then the area becomes a home office that can give you a quiet area of your home to work in.

In larger homes, take the built-in desk out of the kitchen and create a home office in an extra bedroom. Putting a desk in a guest room is wonderful for visitors who may need to work while they are staying with you. The downside would be needing to work in that space while you have guests staying with you.

Carefully considering where you would put your own workspace within your home is important if you are using that space several times a week. I would also make this space personal with color, wallpaper and a less commercial-looking desk. Working from home is great, but it doesn’t need to be sterile. After all, you are spending a large portion of your day in that space. A good task chair is always important, especially if you are sitting at your desk for long periods of time. Smart, well-thought-out storage solutions are a must no matter how small or large your space is. Having your living area without distracting piles of clutter is calming. In this often-chaotic world, a calm home and working environment is essential to our well-being.

Embrace the changes that are happening in your world. Refreshing or moving to a new space can give you the chance to live a new lifestyle in a new environment. Design your space to please where you are in your life journey and remember the most important rule when decorating your home is to surround yourself with pieces, colors and the style you love, not necessarily what is on trend. Your home is your refuge, so don’t be afraid to decorate and design it for yourself and your family.

Cami Weinstein Designs LLC is at 8 Main St. in East Hampton. For more, call 914-447-6904 or email info@camidesigns.com.