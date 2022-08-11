Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly company, expands to Westchester County

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester, a full-service plumbing and drain cleaning franchise, has opened its doors in Yonkers. The company is part of the Mr. Rooter Plumbing franchise and Neighborly, which has more than 5,000 home service locations operating worldwide.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester offers commercial and residential plumbing and drain cleaning services, with customer service being the top priority.

“Mr. Rooter is an established, trusted name that has been around for more than 50 years,” said Ron Fanish, owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester. “We’re thrilled to bring Mr. Rooter’s superior quality and service standards – known across the country – here to Westchester County. Our team looks forward to exceeding customer expectations with the same high level of commitment and expertise.”

Since the original Mr. Rooter was founded in 1970, the company has remained dedicated to a set of core values that are “rooted” in performing quality work at honest prices. Half a century later, the original Mr. Rooter business is still servicing homes and businesses.

Today, Mr. Rooter is a large family of independently owned and operated plumbing companies united by a common set of values and a shared belief in providing the best customer service possible. Although our network is vast, with hundreds of locations across the United States and Canada, each business is ingrained and invested in the communities it serves.

“Mr. Rooter is a premier choice for plumbing and drain cleaning service,” said Doyle James, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing. “We’re delighted that Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester will be providing customers throughout the county with excellent customer service and a high level of professionalism.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester’s commercial and residential services utilize the latest plumbing technology. They provide local home and business owners with general plumbing, water and gas line installation and repair, RPZ (reduced pressure zone), leak and clog detection and repair, sewer line backup, water damage restoration and excavation as well as preventative and maintenance services.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester is at 430 Nepperhan Ave. For more, call 914-709-7709 or visit mrrooter.com/Westchester-ny.