Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains unveils renovated course

Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains recently completed a $3.5 million golf course renovation by architect Rees Jones. The 109-year-old club also finished $1 million pool renovation focused on providing a resort-style setting for members to “vacation at the club.”

Golf course renovations, which began in October 2021, touched on multiple areas of the course to add graceful form and function. Jones’ enhancements to the original 1913, Peter Clark-designed golf course specifically included 20,000 square feet of green expansions; 50,000 square feet of chipping expansions; 30,000 square feet of fairway expansions; XGD drainage in all greens; upgraded bunkers with new sand and capillary concrete drainage; 10 acres of new sod throughout the course; and a new irrigation system, consisting of 12 miles of pipe, 1,250 sprinkler heads and 54 quick connects.

The project began with the addition of a new Rees Jones-designed practice putting green area. The 6,700-square foot practice green is surrounded by quaint fire pits, along with farm fencing, a subtle nod to the club’s Gedney Farms history. Additional club enhancements made over the last several months include a new 15-foot-tall clock to welcome members and guests on arrival; a renovated pool area to mimic a resort-style experience with the additions of multiple patio sun decks, bars and cabanas as well as new chaise lounges around pool; and an enhanced landscape.

“The membership at Westchester Hills is thrilled to see the completed result at our club,” said Mark Stagg, president of the club, which is managed by Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, the world’s largest golf management company. “With so much going on at the club, including a pool renovation, elevated dining experiences and significant membership growth (186 new members), the course redesign is the finishing touch to achieving member satisfaction for years to come.”

Known as “The Open Doctor” for his design work on courses in preparation for hosting major championships, Jones was excited to unveil the finished product at Westchester Hills Golf Club. The new features transformed the bones of the golf course and improved the everyday golf experience with influence from Jones’ notable designs worldwide.

“Our design was to liven a classic-style golf course while upgrading the course’s playability and maintenance standards,” he said. “The members at Westchester Hills strive for excellence and we are proud to be included in their success. We fully expect the golf course’s new features to take the Hills golf experience to a new level in the private club community.”

To date, Rees Jones has worked on seven U.S. Open venues (selected to host 14 championships), nine PGA Championship venues (hosting 11 championships), six Ryder Cup venues, two Walker Cup courses and one Presidents Cup. Among Jones’ most notable original designs or redesigns are Atlantic Golf Club and Bethpage State Park – Black Course (New York); Baltusrol Golf Club – Lower and Upper Course (New Jersey); Nantucket Golf Club (Massachusetts); Congressional Country Club – Blue Course (Maryland); Atlanta Athletic Club and East Lake Golf Club (Georgia) and Torrey Pines Golf Course – South Course (California).

“Finishing this project has been momentous for the Club,” said General Manager Josh Lowney. “The members graciously allowed and applauded the work over the last few months and the finished product has generated enormous excitement for our membership and throughout the Westchester County golf community.”

For more, call 914-948-5020, visit WestchesterHills.org or email WEHI-reception@troon.com.