A casting call for health-care ‘actors’

Time to tap your inner Brando: Fairfield University’s Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies is launching a three-day immersive acting program, “Patients and Performance: Healthcare Method Acting,” to train community members to play the roles of standardized patients, key components of Egan School undergraduate and graduate curricula. During the workshop (Sept. 16 through 18), members of the public will learn how to portray patients with a variety of health-care needs and to interact with students in order to help them develop their skills as health-care providers.

In exchange for completing the free workshop, participants are asked to commit to 10 unpaid hours of standardized patient acting. Upon fulfilling the commitment, simulation actors are eligible to earn $15 per hour. Each day of the workshop, participants will layer acting methods in improvisation with empathy-building experiences to allow them to immerse themselves in the role of a patient. Participants will need to attend all three sessions. The Simulation Center is accredited in teaching and education through the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.

The workshop will be taught by Michael Cicirelli, a family nurse practitioner who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Fairfield University, and Tom Schwans, an adjunct professor in the visual and performing arts department at the university and cofounding executive director of the Guerrilla Shakespeare Project in New York City.

For more, including registration, visit fairfield.edu/sonacting.