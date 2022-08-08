Rye multifamily property sells for $1.35M

The multifamily property at 35-37 High St. in Rye has sold for $1.35 million.

The property was built in 1890 and is situated on a 0.21-acre site. The property consists of five free market units – three two-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments, and the site includes eight off-street parking spaces, a laundry facility and a common garden.

Matt Cawley, founder and president of National Multifamily Corp., represented the seller, RNJ Holding of Cortlandt Manor LLC; an unnamed Westchester-based investor acquired the property.

“We had multiple bids on the property, which was fully marketed,” said Cawley. “The property will add nicely into the portfolio of the Westchester County investor who won the bidding.”