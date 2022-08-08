Home Education UConn to offer graduate certificate in fintech

UConn to offer graduate certificate in fintech

By
Phil Hall
-

The University of Connecticut School of Business will begin offering an advanced graduate certificate in financial technology (fintech) beginning with the fall semester.

The in-person program will be offered at the Stamford and Hartford campuses and will combine lessons in business analytics, technology solutions and financial services. The 12-credit graduate certificate is the second fintech-focused curriculum introduced at UConn this year – a full master’s degree in fintech was launched in January. All of the course credit in the new program can be accepted toward the master’s degree in fintech.

“Fintech has disrupted traditional practices in the financial sector and changed the way we bank, shop, trade, invest, and pay our bills,’’ said John A. Elliott, dean of the School of Business. “We are eager to expand our educational offerings in this area and anticipate that our graduates will have a significant impact in this evolution.”

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

