UConn to offer graduate certificate in fintech

The University of Connecticut School of Business will begin offering an advanced graduate certificate in financial technology (fintech) beginning with the fall semester.

The in-person program will be offered at the Stamford and Hartford campuses and will combine lessons in business analytics, technology solutions and financial services. The 12-credit graduate certificate is the second fintech-focused curriculum introduced at UConn this year – a full master’s degree in fintech was launched in January. All of the course credit in the new program can be accepted toward the master’s degree in fintech.

“Fintech has disrupted traditional practices in the financial sector and changed the way we bank, shop, trade, invest, and pay our bills,’’ said John A. Elliott, dean of the School of Business. “We are eager to expand our educational offerings in this area and anticipate that our graduates will have a significant impact in this evolution.”