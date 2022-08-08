Home Health Care Monkeypox case confirmed in Ulster County

Monkeypox case confirmed in Ulster County

By
Phil Hall
-

Ulster County confirmed its case of monkeypox.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith announced the case on Saturday, adding that public health nurses have begun to investigate any potential close contacts with the patient. The close contacts will be offered a vaccine by the county health department, and any Ulster County resident who believed they may have been exposed to monkeypox may be eligible for the vaccine.

Dr. Smith said the county had “a limited supply of the Jynneos vaccine to administer to individuals who meet the criteria established by the New You State Department of Health.”

Last week, the Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a national health emergency. The U.S. has one of the highest rates of monkeypox infection in the world – as of Aug. 4, more than 7,100 monkeypox cases were recorded, with the highest rates per capita in New York State, Georgia and Washington, D.C. While more than 99% of the cases are among men who have sex with men, federal health officials warned the outbreak could permeate the wider society – and at least five children have been diagnosed with the disease.

Previous articleU.S. retail spending up 11.2%
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here