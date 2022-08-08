Monkeypox case confirmed in Ulster County

Ulster County confirmed its case of monkeypox.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith announced the case on Saturday, adding that public health nurses have begun to investigate any potential close contacts with the patient. The close contacts will be offered a vaccine by the county health department, and any Ulster County resident who believed they may have been exposed to monkeypox may be eligible for the vaccine.

Dr. Smith said the county had “a limited supply of the Jynneos vaccine to administer to individuals who meet the criteria established by the New You State Department of Health.”

Last week, the Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a national health emergency. The U.S. has one of the highest rates of monkeypox infection in the world – as of Aug. 4, more than 7,100 monkeypox cases were recorded, with the highest rates per capita in New York State, Georgia and Washington, D.C. While more than 99% of the cases are among men who have sex with men, federal health officials warned the outbreak could permeate the wider society – and at least five children have been diagnosed with the disease.