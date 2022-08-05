Home Fairfield The Inn at Fairfield Beach sells for $2M

By
Phil Hall
The Inn at Fairfield Beach, a hotel situated near the Fairfield shoreline, has sold for $2 million.

Local residents Michael and Jeff Giannone acquired the 6,804-square-foot, 14-unit property and plan to continue running it as a lodging destination. The property opened in 1995 as the Sea Grape Inn before switching to the current name in 2007.

Bruce Wettenstein, partner with Vidal/Wettenstein, was the listing broker and represented the purchasers. Counsel for the seller, Candace Levine, was Mark Kirsch of Cohen & Wolf.

Phil Hall
