California wellness brand The Ranch to open Tuxedo Park location

The Ranch, a California-based luxury health and wellness brand featuring results-oriented fitness programs, announced plans to open its first East Coast destination near Tuxedo Park.

The Ranch Hudson Valley will be based at a 200-acre lakefront property featuring a historic 40,000-square-foot estate built in 1902 by J.P. Morgan for his daughter as a wedding gift. The Ranch Hudson Valley is slated for a summer 2023 opening and will offer guests three- and four-day wellness programs that include hiking, fitness classes, yoga, deep tissue massage and a plant-based diet.

“We are thrilled to be expanding to the East Coast! The Ranch Hudson Valley is ideally situated less than an hour from New York City, Connecticut and New Jersey,” said Alex Glasscock, founder and CEO of The Ranch. “We wanted to respect and satisfy the ongoing demand from our East Coast guests to open a property closer to them. Given its idyllic location, we also hope it becomes the perfect destination for corporate groups looking to integrate a more health-minded approach to their offsite retreats, meetings and incentive travel programs.”