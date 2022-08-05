Tarrytown’s Visiox Pharma closes $7M in seed round financing

Visiox Pharma LLC, a Tarrytown-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic drugs, has announced the closing of a $7 million seed round of financing.

According to the company, the raise was funded by the Founding Partners and “an exclusive group of ophthalmic industry leaders.” The proceeds will allow Visiox to finalize and submit the non-disclosure agreements for its lead assets, manufacture initial inventory and add talent as the company expands its commercial team. Visiox is also evaluating a number of business development opportunities to add to the company’s pipeline.

“The early positive response from the ophthalmic and optometric sectors further validates the physician and patient unmet needs that Visiox intends to serve in bringing its products to market,” said CEO Ryan Bleeks. “We are enthusiastic about the high degree of interest in the direction we are headed.”