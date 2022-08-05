Greenwich’s StratCap adds executive to data center real estate team

StratCap, a Greenwich-headquartered alternative investment management platform, has added Jake Wagner to its data center real estate team (StratCap Data Centers) as senior vice president of acquisitions.

In this new position, Wagner will be tasked with implementing the company’s growth strategy, procuring new investment opportunities, assisting with debt placement and integrating new assets into its portfolio.

Before joining StratCap, Wagner spent over seven years at JLL Capital Markets, Americas, most recently as director and member of the company’s Data Center Capital Markets Group. Prior to that, he was a member of JLL’s Corporate Finance Group where he focused on sale leaseback and build-to-suit transactions across various property types including data center, office, industrial and retail.

“Jake brings extensive industry relationships, a proven track record of success in data center investment activities and has a keen awareness of market trends,” said Bryan Marsh, CEO of StratCap Data Centers. “His profound understanding of the data center market will strengthen our team as we continue to expand our portfolio of mission critical assets.”