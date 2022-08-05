Westport’s Rivers Edge Portfolio sells for $6.35M

The Rivers Edge Portfolio, which consists of two luxury rental apartment buildings and two mixed-use freestanding buildings – all situated along the Saugatuck River in Westport, has been sold for $6.35 million.

The seller, Continental Finance Corp., was represented by Will Suarez, a principal at Avison Young, with support from the Tri-State Investment Sales team led by James Nelson. The buyer was not identified.

“This transaction was a clear win-win for both parties,” said Suarez. “The buyer successfully expanded their footprint in Westport along the desirable Riverside Avenue where they purchased two properties earlier this year, while the seller exited a well-planned and timed redevelopment of the asset.”