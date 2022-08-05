U.S. and world news for Aug. 5

Sinema supports Inflation Reduction Act: Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has agreed to support the Inflation Reduction Act, giving the Democrats enough votes to pass it as a budget reconciliation measure. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to have the Senate continue moving the bill through the approval process over the weekend. The bill is designed to reduce prescription drug costs, increase spending to combat climate change, close tax loopholes, and cut $300 billion from the federal deficit.

Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1M: Far-right commentator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay a family whose child was killed in the Sand Hook massacre damages of $4.1 million for defaming them by claiming that the massacre was a hoax. A jury is now to decide how much Jones has to pay them in punitive damages on top of the $4.1 million. A judge had previously ordered Jones to separately pay the plaintiffs $1.5 million.

Russia willing to negotiate Griner swap: With Women’s National Basketball Association star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling, a Kremlin spokesman said this morning that the Russians are open to talks with the U.S. about a possible prisoner swap but will only engage if the U.S. doesn’t publicize the talks. Griner was arrested after a small amount of canabis oil was found in her luggage.

Cops charged in Breonna Taylor case: The federal government has filed charges against four police officers in Louisville who were involved in the no-knock raid on the apartment of Breonna Taylor. The raid resulted in her being shot and killed and her boyfriend wounded. The officers are changed with lying in order to obtain the warrant that allowed the raid to be conducted. The charges include conspiracy, unlawful use of force and obstruction of justice.

China retaliates for Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China says it is calling off talks with the U.S. about military issues, immigration and cooperation to combat the illegal drug trade as retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. China today continued its military exercises around Taiwan.

Conservatives cheer dictator Orban: The Conservative Political Action Committee meeting in Dallas yesterday gave a hero’s welcome to Hungarian dictator Viktor Orban. In his speech, Orban told about how he has cracked down on gay rights, immigration and women’s reproductive rights. He refused to back down from his previous rhetoric calling for an all-white Hungary and Europe. Orban’s speech in Dallas followed his meeting with Donald Trump in Florida earlier in the week. .

