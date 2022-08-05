Polio virus detected in Rockland and Orange counties wastewater

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has identified the polio virus in wastewater samples collected in June and July from two geographically different locations in Orange County and in July samples from Rockland County.

This report follows the news of a Rockland County resident contracting polio last month and the identification of polio in early June wastewater samples in Rockland County. The NYSDOH warned this offers further evidence of the local transmission of a polio virus that can cause paralysis and potential community spread.

“Based on earlier polio outbreaks, New Yorkers should know that for every one case of paralytic polio observed, there may be hundreds of other people infected,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.” Coupled with the latest wastewater findings, the Department is treating the single case of polio as just the tip of the iceberg of much greater potential spread. As we learn more, what we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today. We must meet this moment by ensuring that adults, including pregnant people, and young children by two months of age are up to date with their immunization – the safe protection against this debilitating virus that every New Yorker needs.”

As of Aug. 1, Rockland County has a polio vaccination rate of 60.34% percent and Orange County has a polio vaccination rate of 58.68%, compared to the statewide average of 78.96%.

“This unprecedented circulation of polio in our community from a devastating disease that was eradicated from the United States in 1979 must be stopped,” said Rockland County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert. “Any unvaccinated children and adults should receive a first polio immunization immediately.”

Photo: Polio virus, courtesy of Vaccines at Sanofi / Flickr Creative Commons