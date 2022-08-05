Gannett plans layoffs after $53.7M Q2 net loss

The head of the newspaper publishing corporation Gannett is vowing to enact a “significant cost reduction program” after his company posted a net loss of $53.7 million in the second quarter, compared with a net income of $15.1 million the same period one year before.

According to a USA Today report, Gannett’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $50.9 million in the second quarter, down 56% from the second quarter in 2021, with the declines being attributed to a shrinkage in print revenue and inflationary pressures. Total revenue dropped by 6.9% to $748.7 million in the second quarter, although digital revenue inched up 1.5% year-over-year and accounted for 35% of total revenue.

According to a Poynter report, Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of Gannett Media, sent a note to the company’s warning of impending layoffs.

“In the coming days,” she wrote, “we will … be making necessary but painful reductions to staffing, eliminating some open positions and roles that will impact valued colleagues.”

Locally, Gannett publishes three daily newspapers: The Journal News, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Times Herald-Record.

“We are not satisfied with our overall performance in the second quarter,” said Gannett CEO and Chairman Michael Reed, who pointed out the “industry-wide headwinds” in digital advertising and the fraying state of the wider economy.

“Like many companies across many industries, we experienced a very challenging second quarter resulting from the difficult economic environment and rising pressures on the consumer,” Reed said on a company earnings call. “Our weakening consumer demand led to larger-than-expected decline in print subscription revenues, effectively pulling forward expected print revenue losses.”

Reed said cost reductions would primarily focus on Gannett’s legacy print business – print advertising and circulation recorded greater-than-expected losses, while home delivery revenues were impacted by a “67% increase year-over-year in the percentage of unstaffed delivery routes and a 267% increase in unstaffed delivery routes when compared to 2020.”

The company is planning to bring nonstrategic and real estate assets to market in order to repay $150 million to $200 million of debt this year. Still, the company is optimistic about its near-future, with a revised guidance forecasting a net loss of $60 million to $70 million in 2022 – in the first quarter, it projected up to $70 million in net income for the year.

Photo: Michael Reed, CEO and chairman of Gannett