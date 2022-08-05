Haub Law Kicks Off Its Sustainable Business Law Hub With Networking Event

The Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University is inviting members of the local business and legal communities to join us for the kick-off of the Sustainable Business Law Hub, a network of business, environmental, and legal professionals dedicated to advancing sustainable business practices in Westchester County and beyond.

The networking event is spearheaded by the nation’s #1 program in environmental law, and experts in the growing industry of environmental, social and governance (ESG) lawyering. It will focus on how the Sustainable Business Law Hub can support your business.

The event will be held on Wednesday, September 21, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, Preston Hall, Tudor Room, 78 N. Broadway in White Plains. To register for the event, please visit: www.law.pace.edu/hubkickoff.

Haub Law’s Sustainable Business Law Hub serves as an incubator space, student-training program, research endeavor, and think tank devoted to addressing global sustainability challenges through policy and research projects, relationships with the business community, and capacity building in private environmental governance.

The Hub incorporates the three pillars of sustainability—economic, social, and environmental welfare—into global business practices by engaging in research and policy development, improving public law and governance, and working with existing industry, small businesses, startups, and the community at-large to develop and employ innovative private environmental models and sustainability practices, such as those that promote a circular economy. Working hand-in-hand with faculty experts, students participating in the Hub will receive practical training and experience in using the law to foster sustainable business practices.

Haub Law continues to successfully train lawyers of the future, and our newly launched Sustainable Business Law Hub now trains the first generation of sustainable business lawyers. The law school is uniquely situated in White Plains – the only law school in Westchester — while also being a short train ride into New York City. The opportunities for collaboration and impact in the local Westchester community, New York City and State, and beyond are rich.

The Sustainable Business Law Hub functions as a competitive program in which Haub Law students apply for acceptance and take prerequisite courses. The Hub will also employ an LL.M. graduate research fellow. It has a rigorous curriculum, with seminars related to ESG and sustainable development, and opportunities for practical experience through externships and a practicum. Within those settings, the students work in an in-house sustainability or legal department, handling environmental compliance issues, ESG, and assisting with sustainability strategies and policies.

Haub Law’s environmental law program is ranked #1 in the nation, and our innovative and future-thinking curriculum is what continues to differentiate us from other law schools. We have been teaching our students the importance of sustainability for many years through our courses and our clinics. This Hub not only continues to educate and graduate lawyers with a mind for sustainable business practices, but helps employ those practices in real-time.

We see the Sustainable Business Law Hub as a prime opportunity for Haub Law to meaningfully contribute to the enhancement of good corporate citizenship, shape and implement an honest vision for corporate social responsibility, and foster social equity awareness leading to action in the private sector. Learn more about it at www.law.pace.edu/sustainablebusinesslawhub

Jason Czarnezki is Gilbert and Sarah Kerlin Distinguished Professor of Environmental Law, Associate Dean of Environmental Law Programs and Strategic Initiatives, and Faculty Director of the Sustainable Business Law Haub at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University.