Steven Bandrowczak named CEO at Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corp. announced Steven Bandrowczak has become its new CEO.

Bandrowczak was the Norwalk-based company’s president and chief operations officer since 2018 and was named interim CEO in June following the death of John Visentin.

“Steve has a proven track record of delivering results by leveraging digital platforms to drive market share and increase profitability,” said James Nelson, chairman of Xerox’s board of directors. “He also has continually stepped up when Xerox needed him most and demonstrated his ability to lead with passion and empathy. The Board has full confidence that Steve is the right leader to move Xerox forward.”

“I am humbled by the Board’s decision to appoint me as chief executive officer,” said Bandrowczak. “I see great potential for our company, and I’m honored to work alongside all of my Xerox colleagues as we build momentum toward the future.”

Before joining Xerox, Bandrowczak was the chief operating officer and chief information officer at Alight Solutions. Earlier in his career, he was president of telecommunication media and technology at Sutherland Global Services and senior vice president for global business services at Hewlett-Packard.