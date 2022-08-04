U.S. and world news for Aug. 4

Alex Jones admits Sandy Hook massacre was real: Far-right commentator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones admitted during his trial in Austin, Texas, yesterday that the mass murder at Sandy Hook Elementary School did actually take place. For years Jones had been lying to his followers by claiming that it was a hoax. A trial has been underway to determine how much Jones owes parents of children killed at the elementary school in damages for making his false claims.

DOT proposes new airline refund rule: The U.S. Department of Transportation yesterday announced a proposed rule that would require airlines to be more generous in compensating passengers whose flights have been delayed or canceled. The proposed rule would require a refund for a flight if the departure or arrival time of a domestic flight is changed by three hours or if an international flight’s arrival or departure time is changed by six hours. A refund also would be required if the departure or arrival airport is changed.

Pelosi goes to South Korea: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ended her trip to Taiwan and went to Seoul, South Korea, today. In another show of displeasure with Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China today fired more missiles into international waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan. Pelosi met with some South Korean leaders and talked with South Korea’s president over the phone. A spokesperson said the president was on vacation and couldn’t meet with her. Her next scheduled stop is Japan.

Bank of England raises rates: The Bank of England today raised interest rates by half a percent in an effort to deal with inflation, just as the U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates. It’s the largest rate hike by the Bank of England in 27 years. The Bank of England reported projections that the country would likely enter a recession in the fourth quarter of this year and inflation would likely rise to more than 13%.

Senate approves Finland, Sweden as NATO members: In a bipartisan vote, the U.S. Senate has approved Finland and Sweden for membership in NATO. All 30 NATO member countries must approve adding new members to the alliance. Only Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri voted against allowing Finland and Sweden to join. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky didn’t vote yes or no, he just voted present.

GOP Rep. Walorski killed in car crash: Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana and two of her staff members were killed in a head-on car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana. The local sheriff’s office said a car crossed the centerline and struck the SUV in which Walorski and the others were riding. The driver of the car that hit the SUV also was killed.