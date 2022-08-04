Connecticut debuts program to address statewide nursing shortage

A new three-year higher education program designed to address Connecticut’s shortage in nursing and behavioral health providers has been launched.

The $35 million CT Health Horizons is a collaborative partnership between Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, the Office of Workforce Strategy, multiple state agencies, the University of Connecticut, the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges and the Connecticut Hospital Association.

The program will provide assistance to incentivize low-income and minority students to enter accelerated and cost-effective nursing and social work programs. It will also enable the recruitment and retention of nursing school faculty and create partnerships between employers and institutes of higher education to build career pathways.

The initiative is estimated to provide tuition support to 1,200 students entering nursing and social work programs, with a focus on associate degree nursing programs, accelerated bachelor in nursing programs and master of social work programs. It is structured to expand educational seat capacity to serve more than 1,000 new students.

CT Health Horizons was created in the most recent state budget bill and is funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

“We have a significant nursing shortage in Connecticut, and yet our colleges and universities do not currently have capacity to increase the number of qualified nursing students they serve,” said Gov. Ned Lamont in a press statement. “By making this investment, we are taking a critical step toward expanding the number of nursing seats at our public and private institutions of higher education. We also know that the need for mental health services has only increased during the pandemic. This collaborative approach will help promote a highly educated behavioral health workforce.”