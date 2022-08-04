New VP of commercial lending at Savings Bank of Danbury

The Savings Bank of Danbury has named Brian R. Falkowski as vice president of commercial lending.

In his new job, Falkowski will focus on building commercial business banking in the Fairfield County and Westchester markets. Prior to joining Savings Bank of Danbury, Falkowski was senior vice president of lending at Renovo Financial LLC. Earlier in his career, he held vice president positions at Webster Bank, First Niagara Bank and HSBC.

“We will look to Brian to create financing solutions to local business owners with a focus on the Fairfield County and Westchester Market,” said Patrick Kelley, senior vice president of Savings Bank of Danbury. “We are pleased to have Brian join our professional team.”