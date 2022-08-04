Franklin Templeton renews 100 First Stamford Place lease

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has announced the investment management firm Franklin Templeton renewed its lease for 79,059 square feet at 100 First Stamford Place, which represents approximately 10% of Stamford property’s square footage.

“ESRT provides exceptional value with healthy, modernized workplaces and industry-leading sustainability practices to serve the market flight to quality,” said Jeff Newman, senior vice president, leasing at Empire State Realty Trust. “Franklin Templeton’s long-term renewal and consolidated relocation of its entire Stamford office space to First Stamford Place is a testament to the property’s ideal location for companies to recruit and retain employees from across the tri-state area, and to our successful tenant partnerships and industry leadership in indoor environmental quality and energy efficiency.”

Franklin Templeton has been a tenant at 100 First Stamford Place since 2006.