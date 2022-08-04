Home Fairfield Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County

Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County

By
Phil Hall
-

The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County.

Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017 but closed in December 2020 during the pandemic.

Foxwoods Resort Casino announced Wahlburgers will open at the gambling destination in the summer of 2003, taking over the Fuddruckers’ location that is slated to close next month. This will be the sole Connecticut outpost for the chain, which was founded by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Chef Paul Wahlberg,

“The addition of Wahlburgers signifies yet another exceptional property moment as we continue our mission to elevate the Foxwoods experience,” said Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “Like Foxwoods, Wahlburgers is a family-owned business that has ties to the local community and offers a premium guest experience. We look forward to a very successful partnership.”

Previous articlePHELPS HOSPITAL APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OF NURSING
Next articleFranklin Templeton renews 100 First Stamford Place lease
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here