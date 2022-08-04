Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County

The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County.

Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017 but closed in December 2020 during the pandemic.

Foxwoods Resort Casino announced Wahlburgers will open at the gambling destination in the summer of 2003, taking over the Fuddruckers’ location that is slated to close next month. This will be the sole Connecticut outpost for the chain, which was founded by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Chef Paul Wahlberg,

“The addition of Wahlburgers signifies yet another exceptional property moment as we continue our mission to elevate the Foxwoods experience,” said Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “Like Foxwoods, Wahlburgers is a family-owned business that has ties to the local community and offers a premium guest experience. We look forward to a very successful partnership.”