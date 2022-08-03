Home Fairfield The Castle, Monroe’s famous stone mansion, for sale again at $1.6M

By
Phil Hall
The Castle Monroe

One of Fairfield County’s most unusual luxury homes, the Monroe stone mansion known as The Castle, is back on the market after being sold less than two years ago.

The property was last listed in April 2020 for $1.25 million and sold for $1.1 million in October 2020. It is now available at $1.59 million.

Built in 1936 to resemble a medieval castle, it was originally the residence of Robert Musica, who lived under the alias Robert Dietrich and collaborated with two of his brothers in the notorious 1938 financial swindle involving the pharmaceutical company McKesson & Robbins.

The home was bought in the early 1940s by industrialist David Trompeter and his wife, opera singer Lisa Roma, and in 1962, it was acquired by the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth as a convent and administrative building. The nuns left the property in 2006 and the property was unoccupied until 2013 when developer John Kimball acquired it.

The 7,817-square-foot house at 1428 Monroe Turnpike has six bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, six fireplaces, radiant floor heating and 10-foot and 11-foot ceilings; the interior’s walls are also made of stone. The 7.2-acre site has a four-car garage and an in-ground swimming pool.

The mansion was built by Freemasons, and Masonic symbols were incorporated through the structure.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

