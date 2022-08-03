New ice cream flavor created by children at Astor Learning Center

Rhinebeck-based Del’s Dairy Farm & Ice Cream Co. has teamed with the nonprofit Astor Services for Children & Families in the creation of a new ice cream flavor called “A Scoop of Joy.”

The new product was created in collaboration with the children of Astor Learning Center, who also designed the custom packaging for its presentation. The flavor is described as a sweet cream vanilla ice cream combined with fudge ripple, M&M’s, sprinkles and brownies, and will be available for a limited time.

“When children are eating ice cream, they have no choice but to be happy, even just for the moment,” said Van Lamprou, Del’s Dairy Farm owner. “The fact that they can enjoy this delicious flavor and help Astor Services – that is really sweet”

A Scoop of Joy will be available as a limited edition offering exclusively at Del’s Roadside at 6780 Albany Post Road in Rhinebeck.