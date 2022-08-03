Four local land trusts receive Nature Conservancy grants

Four Hudson Valley properties were among the 13 land trusts to receive funding in The Nature Conservancy in New York’s 2022 Resilient and Connected Network Grant Program.

Now in its second year, the program awarded a total of $325,000 to promote conservation efforts. Each land trust received a $25,000 grant to fund their ecological protection efforts.

The local land trusts selected in this year’s grants are the Dutchess Land Conservancy in Millbrook, the Hudson Highlands Land Trust in Garrison, the Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner and the Westchester Land Trust in Bedford Hills.

“The Nature Conservancy in New York’s Resilient and Connected Network Grant Program deepens our efforts to work with land trust partners to respond to the urgent climate threats we’re facing,” said Stuart F. Gruskin, chief conservation and external affairs officer at The Nature Conservancy in New York. “This is future-focused conservation. We’re co-investing with other land trusts and leveraging efforts to benefit people and nature as the climate continues to change.”

Photo by Gerald Liddelow, courtesy of Mohonk Preserve.