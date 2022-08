Manhattanville College in Purchase, has named Louise Feroe, Ph.D., as its interim president. Feroe, former acting president and interim provost at Manhattanville, took over as interim president July 1 after Manhattanville College’s 13th president, Michael E. Geisler, Ph.D., retired. Manhattanville is embarking on a new strategic plan focused on helping the college continue to evolve…