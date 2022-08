Corina Din-Lovinescu, DO, has joined Tarrytown-headquartered ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) in its Shrewsbury, New Jersey, office. Din-Lovinescu, a fellowship-trained laryngologist, will provide care along with ENTA’s 300-plus board-certified ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology providers. Din-Lovinescu completed her undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College, after which she worked as an analyst at the National…