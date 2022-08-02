U.S. and world news for Aug. 2

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan today, despite threats from China that a visit by her to the island would threaten U.S./China relations and be considered a serious provocation. China has long considered Taiwan to be part of its country and not an independent nation. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Chinese government considers Pelosi’s visit a serious threat but did not specify what action the Chinese might take in retaliation.

Al-Zawahari killed in U.S. drone strike: President Biden in an address to the nation last night announced that the leader of the terrorist organization al-Qaida was killed in a U.S. drone attack. Ayman al-Zawahari had been tracked to a house in an upscale section of Kabul, capital city of Afghanistan and was under observation for a couple of months. No civilians were hurt. The Taliban, which now controls Afghanistan, broke an agreement it had made with the U.S. not to harbor terrorists and gave refuge to al-Zawahari.

Russia and U.S. ready for nuclear talks: After President Biden said yesterday that the U.S. is ready for a new round of nuclear disarmament talks with Russia, Russia today said that such talks are long overdue. The START nuclear treaty expires in 2026 and both sides have now set the stage for negotiations to begin on a successor agreement.

Griner trial nearing end: Brittney Griner, the American basketball star with the Women’s National Basketball Association being held in jail by the Russians on drug smuggling charges, was back in court in a town just outside of Moscow today. The U.S. and Russian governments have been talking about a possible prisoner swap that would return her to the U.S. Her trial is expected to wrap up on Thursday.

BP profit soars: Petroleum giant BP reported a second quarter profit of $8.5 billion, a dramatic increase from the $2.8 billion it reported for the second quarter last year. BP said the price it received for oil in the second quarter of 2022 went up by about 71% from what it had been a year earlier while the price it received for natural gas more than doubled.

Russia hits apartment buildings: While the first boatload of Ukrainian corn released under the agreement between Russia and Ukraine that allows Ukraine to resume exporting its agricultural products continued sailing toward Lebanon today, Russia launched new strikes against apartment buildings in the southern part of Ukraine. President Biden yesterday announced the U.S. will be sending $550 million in military aid to Ukraine.

KY faces another hazard: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned this morning that parts of his state hit by floods now face the threat of extreme temperatures as a new heat wave moves into the area. He reported the death toll from the floods has reached 37, with more than 1,300 people rescued by helicopter and boat so far.