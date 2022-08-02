Home WAG Exclusives Cannabis is all the rage

Cannabis is all the rage

By
Georgette Gouveia
-
MVP Joaquin Panelo (front, center) and Best Playing Argentine Pony GT Lagoinha, which was played (or ridden) by Panelo, soaked up the victory as the Level CBD Select team triumphed over Le Fe 6-5 for the East Coast Gold Cup July 24 at Greenwich Polo Club. (Team Level Select CBD also took the Silver Cup on July 6.) Courtesy Greenwich Polo Club.

We didn’t need National CBD Day (Monday, Aug. 8) to tell us that cannabis is one hot industry. Recently, we wrote about CBD Live Natural in Bedford Hills, which offers a range of products, including hemp oil extract tinctures, freeze gels and aromatherapy candles. Mercy College’s CERTIFi program includes cannabis education (job training and professional certifications). And we were introduced to Level Select CBD’s Cooling Mint Sports Cream and Cooling Mint Sports Stick recently at Greenwich Polo Club where Level Select has sponsored a team that has thundered to victory this season in the East Coast Silver Cup and the East Coast Gold Cup.

