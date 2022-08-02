Cannabis is all the rage

We didn’t need National CBD Day (Monday, Aug. 8) to tell us that cannabis is one hot industry. Recently, we wrote about CBD Live Natural in Bedford Hills, which offers a range of products, including hemp oil extract tinctures, freeze gels and aromatherapy candles. Mercy College’s CERTIFi program includes cannabis education (job training and professional certifications). And we were introduced to Level Select CBD’s Cooling Mint Sports Cream and Cooling Mint Sports Stick recently at Greenwich Polo Club where Level Select has sponsored a team that has thundered to victory this season in the East Coast Silver Cup and the East Coast Gold Cup.