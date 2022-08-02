Trumbull industrial property in $4.4M sale and leaseback deal

The 57,234-square-foot industrial manufacturing building at 205 Spring Hill Road in Trumbull has been the subject of a $4.4 million and leaseback deal.

Avison Young announced the transaction on behalf of seller Trumbull Printing to buyer Glen Park Capital Partners LLC, an affiliate of Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC, which represented itself in the deal. Trumbull Printing will be leasing back the entire property.

“We’re grateful to Trumbull Printing for their trust in Avison Young, especially given that this purchase offers an immediate return on its investment by leasing back space to the current tenant,” said Judd McArthur, senior vice president of tenant representation and occupier solutions at Avison Young. “Its central location off Route 25 makes it convenient for employees and, given its proximity to other corporate neighbors, is ideal for a future in light manufacturing, warehouse, or distribution in a business-friendly area.”