AG Tong balks at United Illuminating’s rate hike request

Attorney General William Tong is pushing back at the rate hike request submitted by United Illuminating to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

The utility is seeking to raise rates by as much as 8% over three years, beginning in September 2023. United Illuminating said this will be the first time since 2019 that customers will pay for an increase in distribution rates, but Tong argued this was the wrong time and wrong approach.

“Connecticut families pay far too much for their energy, and a rate increase at this time will only make that worse,” Tong said in a statement. “My office will intervene on behalf of consumers, and we intend to aggressively scrutinize every charge and assumption in search of savings.”